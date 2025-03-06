Melbourne City vs Macarthur Prediction and Betting Tips | March 7th 2025

Melbourne City will invite Macarthur to the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in the A-League on Friday. The hosts are in fifth place in the league table and have a six-point lead over the Bulls, who are in eighth place.

Ad

City are unbeaten in their last three league games, recording two wins. They met Wellington Phoenix last week and Marco Tilio's 51st-minute strike helped them register a 1-0 away win. They kept their second clean sheet in three games and will look to build on that form.

The visitors have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last four games. They suffered a third defeat in that period as they fell to a 2-0 home loss to Sydney. After a goalless first half, Patryk Klimala and Adrian Segecic scored in quick succession after the break to give Sydney the lead.

Ad

Trending

Melbourne City vs Macarthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 10 times in the A-League thus far. City have the upper hand in these meetings, recording five wins. The visitors have two wins and three games have ended in draws.

The Bulls are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the hosts, recording two consecutive wins. The two teams last met in the reverse fixture in January and the Bulls registered a 1-0 home win.

Melbourne City have a 100% home record in the A-League in 2025 while keeping clean sheets in the four games.

Macarthur have lost four of their last six league games. They have conceded two goals apiece in five games during that period.

City have an unbeaten home record in this fixture, winning four of their five home games. They have scored 17 goals in these games.

Ad

Melbourne City vs Macarthur Prediction

Hearts have seen an upturn in form and after three consecutive defeats in Janaury, they are unbeaten in their last three games, keeping two clean sheets. They have scored at least three goals in four of their five home meetings against the visitors and are strong favorites.

Steven Ugarkovic and Yonatan Cohen return from injuries and will likely start from the bench. Mathew Leckie started from the bench last week and should return to the starting XI.

Ad

The Bulls have lost three of their last four league games, conceding two goals each in these games. Five of their seven wins in the A-League this season have been registered in their travels.

They are boosted by the return of Frans Deli, Alexander Robinson, and Dean Bosnjak from international duty, though the trio will likely be benched here.

While the Bulls are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the hosts, considering the current form of the two teams, City are expected to register a comfortable win.

Ad

Prediction: Melbourne City 2-1 Macarthur

Melbourne City vs Macarthur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback