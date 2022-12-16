Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17th 2022

Melbourne City will square off against Melbourne Victory at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in the A-League on Saturday.

The two teams will be meeting for the second time this season in the league, with the previous encounter at Saturday's venue ending in a 2-0 win for Melbourne City.

Melbourne City suffered their first defeat of the campaign last time around as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Sydney. Jamie Maclaren opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute but Sydney equalized almost instantly via Joe Lolley in the 23rd minute and Adam Le Fondre scored the winning goal in the second half.

Melbourne Victory, on the other hand, returned to winning ways in their previous outing as Ben Folami's 84th-minute goal helped them to a 1-0 win over Macarthur.

Melbourne Victory @gomvfc Tony Popovic and Jeff Hopkins have submitted their squads ahead of this weekend's action.



Our Men take on City in Saturday's Derby, while our Women come up against the Jets on Sunday. Both fixtures at AAMI Park. Tony Popovic and Jeff Hopkins have submitted their squads ahead of this weekend's action.Our Men take on City in Saturday's Derby, while our Women come up against the Jets on Sunday. Both fixtures at AAMI Park.

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two city rivals will be meeting for the 40th time on Saturday. The head-to-head record is perfectly even at the moment with 14 wins for either side while the spoils have been shared 11 times between them.

Melbourne City's 2-0 win over Victory in October was their first win against their city rivals since April 2021.

Melbourne City have the best attacking record in the competition, scoring 15 goals in seven league games. Melbourne Victory have been able to find the back of the net eight times in seven games.

Melbourne City have conceded just six goals in seven games, which is the second-best defensive record in the competition. Victory have conceded eight goals.

Three of the last five meetings between the two teams have ended in draws, while three of their last five meetings have also produced under 2.5 goals.

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Hearts suffered their first defeat of the campaign last time around and will be looking to bounce back with a win. Melbourne Victory are not expected to go down without a fight in this derby game. They will be looking to avenge their 2-0 loss in October.

Melbourne City FC @MelbourneCity consecutive games.



Should he score again in next Saturday night's



🎟 melbc.it/derbytickets Following yet another @aleaguemen goal last night, Jamie Maclaren broke his own record, having now scored inconsecutive games.Should he score again in next Saturday night's #MelbDerby , he'll equal Andy Keogh's league record. Following yet another @aleaguemen goal last night, Jamie Maclaren broke his own record, having now scored in 7️⃣ consecutive games.Should he score again in next Saturday night's #MelbDerby, he'll equal Andy Keogh's league record.🎟 melbc.it/derbytickets https://t.co/9u4dhAIEyH

Derby games are contested closely and considering the form of the two teams, the game is expected to end in a draw.

Prediction: Melbourne City 1-1 Melbourne Victory

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Melbourne City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Jamie Maclaren to score anytime - Yes

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 1545 votes