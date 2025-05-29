Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31st 2025 

Melbourne City will take on Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park in the A-League on Saturday. We are about to witness the very last game of the season in the Australian top flight, to determine the winner of the Championship.
Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Preview
Melbourne City are set to face off against local rivals Melbourne Victory in the 2025 A-League grand final. Melbourne City finished second below Auckland FC (48-53) in the regular season to earn a spot in the finals series. In the semi-finals, City defeated Western United 4-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.
City will relish the prospect of replicating their 2021 success when they won the Championship for the first and last time. Melbourne City won 14 matches in the regular season, one fewer than the Premiership winners - Auckland FC, drawing six and losing six times. They are unbeaten in their last eight matches.
Melbourne Victory finished in the fifth position and had to go through the elimination finals, where they defeated Western Sydney Wanderers 2-1 to reach the semi-finals. Melbourne Victory suffered a shock home setback in the first leg of the semi-finals, losing to Auckland FC 1-0. However, they won the return leg 2-0.
Big V also reached the Grand Final last season but were defeated by Central Coast Mariners 3-1. It was their third time as runners-up. However, they have won the Championship four times, with their previous success dating back to 2018. The last two matches between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory ended in draws (2-2, 1-1).
Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Melbourne City have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches against Melbourne Victory.
- Melbourne City’s last win over Melbourne Victory dates back to April 2023 in an A League match (2-1).
- Both teams have met 48 times, with Melbourne City recording 15 wins and Melbourne Victory 18.
- Melbourne Victory have won six times and lost three times in their last 10 matches.
- Melbourne City have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches while Melbourne Victory have won thrice, drawn once and lost once. Form Guide: Melbourne City – D-W-W-D-D, Melbourne Victory – W-L-W-D-W.
Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Prediction
Both teams are familiar foes and this cross-town derby is expected to attract supporters from each side, enough to cheer up the teams.
Melbourne City will hope to stretch their impressive end-of-season form while Melbourne Victory will be counting on their experienced players.
Melbourne City are the favorites based on form and momentum.
Prediction: Melbourne City 2-1 Melbourne Victory
Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Melbourne City to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Melbourne City to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Melbourne Victory to score - Yes