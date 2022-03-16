Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Melbourne City take on Melbourne Victory on Saturday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Melbourne Victory are in fifth place in the A-League standings and have slumped after a strong start to their season. The away side crashed out of the AFC Champions League this week and will need to prove a point in this fixture.

Melbourne City, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this year. The reigning champions were held to a 2-2 draw by Western United in their previous game and will look to bounce back this weekend.

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head

Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won 13 games apiece out of a total of 36 matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams were impressive on the day and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: D-W-D-W-W

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: D-W-W-L-L

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Team News

Melbourne City have a good squad

Melbourne City

Scott Jamieson and Marco Tilio have recovered from their injuries and could feature in this game. Melbourne City are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team going into this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory have a few injury concerns

Melbourne Victory

Rai Marchan is recovering from surgery at the moment and will not be included in the squad. Roderick Miranda has recovered from his knock and will be available for selection.

Injured: Rai Marchan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XI

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Galloway, Rostyn Griffiths, Curtis Good, Scott Jamieson; Aiden O'Neill, Connor Metcalfe, Florin Berenguer; Mathew Leckie, Andrew Nabbout, Jamie Maclaren

Melbourne Victory @gomvfc How good was this guy last night How good was this guy last night 😍 https://t.co/iwsVpJI5cn

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Acton; Aisen Ishak, Leigh Broxham, Edmond Lupancu, Stefan Nigro; Joshua Brilliante, Jay Barnett; Robbie Kruse, Jake Brimmer, Lleyton Brooks; Francesco Margiotta

Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Melbourne City are back at the top of the league table but will need to work hard to stay ahead of an in-form Western United side. The hosts have lethal attacking players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Melbourne Victory have experienced a slump after a strong start to their campaign and will need to step up in the coming weeks. Melbourne City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Melbourne City 3-2 Melbourne Victory

