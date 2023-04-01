Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2023

League leaders Melbourne City welcome seventh-placed Newcastle Jets to AAMI Park in the A-League on Sunday (April 2).

The hosts have seen a drop in form in recent games, winning once in three outings. In their previous outing, Melbourne drew 1-1 draw against Macarthur, earning a point thanks to Jonathan Aspropotamitis' own goal in the 66th minute.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are winless in four league games, losing thrice. They avoided a fourth defeat in a row, as Trent Buhagiar and Kosta Grozos netted in the 2-2 home draw against Perth Glory.

Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 38 times across competitions since 2010, with Melbourne leading 20-14.

Melbourne have seen over 2.5 goals in 22 of their last 25 games against Newcastle Jets across competitions.

Melbourne have won six of their last seven home games against Newcastle Jets across competitions.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in seven of Newcastle's last eight A-League games.

Melbourne are unbeaten at home across competitions this season, winning their last three by an aggregate score of 11-4.

The hosts have the best-attacking record in the league this season, scoring 47 goals. Second-placed Adelaide, who trail them by just one point in the league, have caught up with them in the goalscoring charts.

Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Melbourne have seen their lead at the top reduced to just one point following a poor run of form but have two games in hand over second-placed Adelaide. They have a great home record against the Jets.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four games. Considering the same, expect the league leaders to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Melbourne City 2-1 Newcastle Jets

Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jamie Maclaren to score or assist any time - Yes

