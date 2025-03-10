Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2025

Melbourne City will welcome Newcastle Jets to the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in the A-League on Wednesday. City have climbed to third place in the standings and the Jets are in ninth place, winning six of their 18 games thus far.

The hosts extended their unbeaten streak in the A-League to four games last week, recording a 2-0 home triumph over Macarthur. Max Caputo bagged a brace, scoring a goal in either half.

The visitors have also enjoyed a good run of form and are unbeaten in their last six league games. After three consecutive wins, they were held to a 1-1 draw by league leaders Auckland last week. Eli Adams broke the deadlock in the 12th minute and Jesse Randall pulled Auckland level in the 37th minute.

Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 42 times in all competitions. City have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 22 wins. The visitors are not far behind with 14 wins and six games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last seven meetings against the Jets, recording five wins. They registered a 1-0 away win in the campaign opener in October, keeping their third consecutive clean sheet in this fixture.

Newcastle Jets have won just one of their last nine meetings against City, with that triumph coming away from home in 2021.

Melbourne City have a 100% home record in 2025, keeping clean sheets in their five league games thus far.

The last four league meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored 27 goals in the league thus far. City have the better defensive record, conceding 17 goals.

Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Hearts have seen an upturn in form and, after three consecutive defeats between January and February, they are unbeaten in their last four games, recording three wins. They have won their last five home games, scoring eight goals without conceding and are strong favorites.

Jets are unbeaten in their last six league games, recording three wins while playing out three draws. Interestingly, four of their six wins in the A-League this season have been registered in their travels. Nevertheless, they have won just one of their last 12 away meetings against City, failing to score in six games in that period.

Both teams head into the match in great form and will look to leave a good account of themselves here. City have a 100% home record in 2025 and, considering their dominance in recent meetings against the Jets, we back the hosts to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Melbourne City 2-1 Newcastle Jets

Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

