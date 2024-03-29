Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2024

The action continues in round 22 of the Australian A-League as Melbourne City and Newcastle Jets square off at AAMI Park on Saturday (March 30).

Melbourne turned in a performance of the highest quality as they steamrolled Western Sydney Wanderers 7-0 in their final outing before the international break. That followed a 1-0 victory over a dogged Wellington Phoenix side on March 9, snapping their five-game winless run.

With 29 points from 21 games, Melbourne are seventh in the A-League, three points off the playoff places.

Newcastle, meanwhile, continue to struggle at the bottom end of the table. They fell to a 1-0 loss against Adelaide United last time out.

Robert Stanton’s side have gone eight games without a win, losing four, since a 3-1 victory over Brisbane Roar on January 23. With 20 points from 22 games, Newcastle are 11th in the A-League, just a point above rock-bottom Western United.

Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 40 meetings, Melbourne lead Newcastle 21-14.

Melbourne are unbeaten in five games with Newcastle, winning four, since a 2-1 loss in June 2021.

The Jets are winless in seven away games, losing four, since a 3-0 victory at Wellington Phoenix.

Melbourne have won all but one of their last three home games, with a goalless draw with Melbourne Victory on December 17 being the exception.

Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Melbourne have hit their stride recently and will fancy their chances against a floundering Newcastle side who are winless in eight games. Expect Aurelio Vidmar’s men to pick up where they left off before the international break and claim all three points.

Prediction: Melbourne 3-1 Newcastle

Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven clashes.)