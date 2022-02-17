Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Newcastle Jets take on Melbourne City on Friday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to win this game.

Melbourne City are in second place in the A-League standings and have been impressive this season. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Adelaide United last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Newcastle Jets, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Jets edged Melbourne Victory by a 2-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head

Melbourne City have a good record against Newcastle Jets and have won 18 out of 36 matches played between the two sides. Newcastle Jets have managed 14 victories against Melbourne City and can trouble their opponents on Friday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in June last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Newcastle Jets. Melbourne City were poor on the day and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: L-W-W-L-W

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: W-L-W-L-L

Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets Team News

Melbourne City have a good squad

Melbourne City

Stefan Colakovski has also recovered from his illness and could feature in this game. Jamie Maclaren, Connor Metcalfe, Craig Goodwin, and Mathew Leckie are back from international duty and will be available for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle Jets have a good squad

Newcastle Jets

Archie Goodwin is recuperating from a long-term injury and has been ruled out of this fixture. Matt Jurman is also carrying a knock and might not be able to play a part in this match.

Injured: Archie Goodwin

Doubtful: Matt Jurman

Unavailable: None

Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets Predicted XI

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Galloway, Rostyn Griffiths, Curtis Good, Scott Jamieson; Aiden O'Neill, Connor Metcalfe, Florin Berenguer; Mathew Leckie, Andrew Nabbout, Jamie Maclaren

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jack Duncan; Jason Hoffman, Matthew Jurman, Jordan Elsey, Dylan Murnane; Jordan O'Doherty; Daniel Penha, Angus Thurgate, Samuel Silvera, Olivier Boumal; Beka Mikeltadze

Melbourne City vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Melbourne City have stuttered this season but have managed to improve in recent weeks. The hosts are back with a largely full-strength side this week and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Newcastle Jets can be a formidable team on their day but have issues to address going into this game. Melbourne City are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand this week.

Prediction: Melbourne City 2-0 Newcastle Jets

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi