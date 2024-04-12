Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | April 14th 2024  

Melbourne City and Perth Glory will battle for three points in an Australian A-League round 24 fixture on Sunday.

The home side are coming into this game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to city rivals Melbourne Victory last week. They went ahead in the fourth minute through Tolgay Arslan's strike but were pegged back when Bruno Fornaroli equalized from the spot in the 34th minute. Damien Da Silva scored the match-winner with four minutes left on the clock.

Perth Glory, meanwhile, let a two-goal lead slip in a 4-2 defeat at home to Adelaide United. Adam Taggart scored a brace within five minutes to put them two goals ahead but their visitors quickly turned the game around. Hiroshi Ibusuki, Zach Clough and Stefan Mauk scored to help Adelaide take a 3-2 lead into the break. Ibusuki made sure of the result when he completed his brace five minutes into the second half.

The defeat left the Glory rooted to the bottom of the standings having garnered 22 points from 24 games. Melbourne City are seventh with 30 points to their name.

Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 44th meeting between the two sides. Perth Glory lead 19-13.

Their most recent meeting came in February 2024 when Perth Glory claimed a 4-2 home win.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Perth Glory's last five games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Seven of Melbourne City's last eight home games, including each of the last five, have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Perth Glory are currently on a seven-game winless run (four losses).

Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Prediction

Melbourne City sit just outside the playoff spots, with four points separating them from the top six. The City Blues are unbeaten in their last five home games (three wins) and will fancy their chances of claiming victory against the league's worst side.

Perth Glory have been potent in front of goal, evidenced by the fact that they have scored more goals than league leaders Wellington Phoenix and the same number as second-placed Central Coast Mariners.

We are backing Melbourne City to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Melbourne City 3-1 Perth Glory

Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Melbourne City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals