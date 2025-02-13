Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2025

The Australian A-League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Melbourne City and Perth Glory lock horns at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Saturday. Aurelio Vidmar’s men have won their last three home games and will head into the weekend looking to extend this solid run.

Melbourne City were left empty-handed yet again as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Adelaide United at the Hindmarsh Stadium. Vidmar’s side have now lost three games on the bounce, conceding five goals and failing to find the back of the net since kicking off the season with three back-to-back victories.

Melbourne City have picked up 24 points from their 15 A-League matches so far to sit seventh in the standings, one point off sixth-placed Melbourne Victory in the final playoff places.

Perth Glory, meanwhile, continue to struggle for results at the bottom end of the league standings as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Central Coast Mariners last time out.

David Zdrilic’s men have failed to win their last four matches, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 1-0 victory over Auckland on January 11. Perth Glory have picked up 10 points from their 17 games to sit bottom but one in the table, four points above last-placed Brisbane Roar.

Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 wins from the last 46 meetings between the sides, Perth Glory boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Melbourne City have picked up 15 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Melbourne City have won all but one of their last seven A-League games against Zdrilic’s men, with a 4-2 defeat in February 2024 being the exception.

Perth Glory have failed to win seven of their last eight away matches across all competitions this season, losing five and claiming two draws so far.

Melbourne City are unbeaten in their last four home games, claiming 10 points from a possible 12 since the start of December.

Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Prediction

With a staggering 41 goals scored in their last seven clashes, meetings between Melbourne City and Perth Glory have often served up fireworks and we anticipate another exciting contest this weekend.

Home advantage gives Vidmar’s men a slight upper hand and we are tipping them to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Melbourne City 3-1 Perth Glory

Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne City to win

Tip 2: First to score - Melbourne City (The hosts have opened the scoring in six of their last seven games against Perth)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in their last seven encounters)

