Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4, 2022

Reigning champions Melbourne City will entertain Perth Glory at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Saturday (November 4) on matchday five of the A-League.

The hosts saw their winning start to the league campaign come to an end last week, as they played out a 2-2 draw against Wellington Phoenix. Marco Tilio and Jamie Maclaren gave them a two-goal lead in the first half but they conceded twice in the final 15 minutes. Despite the draw, Melbourne maintained their pole position in the league table. ]

Perth, meanwhile, failed to build on their first win of the season against Central Coast Mariners a fortnight ago, falling to a 2-1 defeat at Adelaide United in their previous outing. With the loss, they remain tenth in the standings.

Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 39 times across competitions. Perth lead 18-10 in wins, while 11 games have been drawn.

The two teams met thrice in the league last season, with each team winning at home and the other ending in a 2-2 draw.

Melbourne have just one win in their last 11 A-League games at home against Perth.

The hosts are one of two teams without a defeat this season alongside second-placed Western Sydney Wanderers.

Perth have lost more games (3) than any other team in the competition this season.

Only Western Sydney Wanderers (10) have outscored Melbourne (8) in the A-League this term.

Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Prediction

Melbourne have scored twice apiece in their first four games and are expected to continue their goalscoring ways. Four of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals, and the trend could continue.

Perth, meanwhile, are yet to play at home this season, which might explain their poor start to the season. Nonetheless, they have scored in three of their four games and could score again.

Given the contrast in form of the two teams, Melbourne could eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Melbourne City 2-1 Perth Glory

Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Melbourne to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Jamie Maclaren to score any time - Yes

