Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | October 24th 2025

Melbourne City will host Perth Glory at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Friday in the second round of the 2025-26 Australia A-League campaign. The home side opened their league season away at Western Sydney last weekend and played out a 1-1 draw, with Max Caputo netting the crucial equalizer in the first half.
They then picked up their first win of the campaign during the week, beating Buriram United 2-1 on home turf in the AFC Champions League Elite with Elbasan Rashani and Caputo finding the back of the net late in the game.
Perth Glory, meanwhile, locked horns with Wellington Phoenix in their league opener and played out a 2-2 draw with the Nix. Goals from Jaiden Kucharski and Adam Taggart handed the Glory a two-goal lead less than 30 minutes into the contest before a lapse in concentration saw their opponents come back to draw level in the second half.
The visitors have failed to win their opening game for a fifth consecutive A-League campaign but will be looking to put that behind them as they target maximum points on the road this weekend.
Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Friday's game will mark the 35th meeting between Melbourne and Perth. The hosts have won 12 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won two more with their other eight contests ending in draws.
- The home side have won three of their last four games in this fixture.
- The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture, conceding 30 goals in that period.
- Only Central Coast Mariners (3) outscored Perth (2) on the opening day in the Australian A-League.
Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Prediction
City's latest result ended a four-game winless streak and they will now be looking to build on that this weekend. They are the stronger side ahead of Friday's game, but will need to stay switched on for the entirety of the contest to avoid any unpleasant surprises.
The Glory showed their defensive frailties against Wellington last time out and will be keen to make improvements this weekend. They have, however, struggled for results in this fixture of late and could lose this one.
Prediction: Melbourne City 2-1 Perth Glory
Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Melbourne City to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES