Melbourne City vs Perth Glory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Melbourne City take on Perth Glory on Wednesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Perth Glory are in fifth place in the A-League standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The Western Australian side eased past Melbourne Victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Melbourne City, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The reigning champions slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Western United in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this match.

Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head

Perth Glory have an impressive record against Melbourne City and have won 17 out of 36 matches played between the two teams. Melbourne City have managed nine victories against Perth Glory and will need to step up in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Melbourne City. Perth Glory were poor on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: L-D-W

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: W-L-D

Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Team News

Melbourne City have a good squad

Melbourne City

Rostyn Griffiths and Nathaniel Atkinson have regained fitness and will be available for selection. Stefan Colakovski has also recovered from his illness but might not be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Stefan Colakovski

Suspended: None

Daniel Sturridge has joined Perth Glory

Perth Glory

Brad Jones has picked up an injury and will not be able to play a part in this game. Daniel Sturridge is also injured and will remain on the sidelines against Melbourne City.

Injured: Brad Jones, Daniel Sturridge

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Predicted XI

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Galloway, Nuno Reis, Curtis Good, Scott Jamieson; Aiden O'Neill, Connor Metcalfe, Florin Berenguer; Matthew Leckie, Andrew Nabbout, Jamie Maclaren

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-3-3): Liam Reddy; Jack Clisby, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Antonee Burke-Gilroy; Osama Malik, Brandon O’Neill, Luke Bodnar; Andy Keogh, Bruno Fornaroli, Adrian Sardinero

Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Prediction

Melbourne City have stuttered in recent weeks and will need to bounce back from a poor result against Western United. The hosts have an impressive forward line and will need to make the most of their chances this week.

Perth Glory were exceptional against Melbourne Victory but do have a few issues to address ahead of this match. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw on Wednesday.

Prediction: Melbourne City 2-2 Perth Glory

