Melbourne City vs Perth Glory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another set of fixtures this weekend as Melbourne City take on Perth Glory on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Perth Glory are in 11th place in the A-League standings and have struggled this season. The Western Australian outfit suffered a 1-0 defeat against Western Sydney Wanderers last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Melbourne City, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The reigning champions slumped to a 1-0 loss against Western United in their previous game and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head

Perth Glory have a good record against Melbourne City and have won 17 out of 37 matches played between the two teams. Melbourne City have managed 10 victories against Perth Glory and will need to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in December last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Melbourne City. Perth Glory were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: L-W-D-D-D

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: L-W-L-L-W

Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Team News

Melbourne City have a good squad

Melbourne City

Stefan Colakovski has also recovered from his illness but might not be risked in this fixture. Jamie Maclaren, Connor Metcalfe, Craig Goodwin, and Mathew Leckie are back from international duty and will be available for selection.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Perth Glory need to win this game

Perth Glory

Luke Bodnar and Brad Jones are carrying knocks at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Andy Keogh, Osama Malik, and Liam Reddy have recovered from their injuries and will be available for selection.

Injured: Luke Bodnar, Brad Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Predicted XI

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Galloway, Jordan Bos, Aiden O'Neill, Kerrin Stokes; Carl Jenkinson, Florin Berenguer, Marco Tilio; Mathew Leckie, Andrew Nabbout, Jamie Maclaren

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-3-3): Liam Reddy; Jack Clisby, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Antonee Burke-Gilroy; Osama Malik, Brandon O’Neill, Antonee Gilroy; Andy Keogh, Bruno Fornaroli, Adrian Sardinero

Melbourne City vs Perth Glory Prediction

Melbourne City have stuttered this season and saw their five-game unbeaten streak come to an end against Western United. The hosts have an impressive forward line this season and can be a lethal force on their day.

Perth Glory have also struggled to meet expectations so far and will need a string of victories in the coming weeks. Melbourne City are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Melbourne City 2-1 Perth Glory

