Melbourne City vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Melbourne City take on Sydney FC on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Sydney FC are in fifth place in the A-League standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side edged Western Sydney Wanderers to an important 3-2 victory last week and will need to step up in this fixture.

Melbourne City, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this year. The hosts thrashed Wellington Phoenix by a 6-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Melbourne City FC @MelbourneCity The boys are on target and ready to go ahead of a big clash against Sydney FC tomorrow night!



🎟 melbc.it/tickets | #CmonCity The boys are on target and ready to go ahead of a big clash against Sydney FC tomorrow night! 🎯 The boys are on target and ready to go ahead of a big clash against Sydney FC tomorrow night!🎟 melbc.it/tickets | #CmonCity https://t.co/thdFQpkWDQ

Melbourne City vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have a good record against Melbourne City and have won 15 out of 27 matches played between the two teams. Melbourne City have managed 10 victories against Sydney FC and can trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Melbourne City. Sydney FC were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-D-D

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: W-D-L-W-W

Melbourne City vs Sydney FC Team News

Melbourne City are in good form

Melbourne City

Jamie Maclaren, Marco Tilio, and Connor Metcalfe are back from international duty and will be available for selection. Scott Jamieson has recovered from his injury and could feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney FC have a strong squad

Sydney FC

Michael Zullo, Luke Brattan, and Chris Zuvela remain fitness concerns for Sydney FC and will not be risked in this fixture. Kosta Barbarouses and Adam Le Fondre have recovered from their knocks and will be available for selection.

Injured: Luke Brattan, Michael Zullo, Chris Zuvela

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne City vs Sydney FC Predicted XI

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Jordan Bos, Jordon Hall, Curtis Good, Kerrin Stokes; Aiden O'Neill, Taras Gomulka, Florin Berenguer; Raphael Borges Rodrigues, Andrew Nabbout, Stefan Colakovski

Sydney FC @SydneyFC



It’s the perfect night to bring the whole gang and catch all the action up close!



Tues 12 April | Netstrata Jubilee Stadium | KO 7.05pm



#SydneyIsSkyBlue

*Booking fees apply. Enjoy a family evening out at the football with our School Holiday Special - $49* Family Passes!It’s the perfect night to bring the whole gang and catch all the action up close!Tues 12 April | Netstrata Jubilee Stadium | KO 7.05pm*Booking fees apply. Enjoy a family evening out at the football with our School Holiday Special - $49* Family Passes! It’s the perfect night to bring the whole gang and catch all the action up close! Tues 12 April | Netstrata Jubilee Stadium | KO 7.05pm #SydneyIsSkyBlue*Booking fees apply. https://t.co/g6Eacuy485

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Conor O'Toole, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, James Donachie; Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Kosta Barbarouses, Milos Ninkovic; Elvis Kamsoba, Adam Le Fondre

Melbourne City vs Sydney FC Prediction

Melbourne City are back at the top of the league table but will need to work hard to stay ahead of an in-form Western United side. The hosts have lethal attacking players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Sydney FC have improved in recent weeks and will need all the resources at their disposal in this fixture. Melbourne City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Melbourne City 3-1 Sydney FC

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi