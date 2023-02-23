Melbourne City vs Sydney Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023

Leaders Melbourne City entertain fifth-placed Sydney at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in the A-League on Saturday (February 25).

The hosts suffered their first defeat in nine league games, losing 3-2 against local rivals Melbourne Victory despite Mathew Leckie's brace. Nonetheless, they have a seven-point lead over second-placed Central Coast Mariners.

Sydney, meanwhile, saw their three-game winning run snapped in a 1-1 draw against Brisbane Roar at the weekend. Nikola Mileusnic scored for Brisbane in the 34th minute before substitute Alex Parsons equalised for Sydney deep into injury time.

Melbourne City vs Sydney Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 38 times across competitions since 2010, with Sydney leading 15-13.

Five of their last six meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Sydney recorded their first win over Melbourne since 2020 in the reverse fixture at home in December, winning 2-1.

Melbourne have won their last three home meetings against Sydney, scoring ten times and conceding thrice.

Melbourne are unbeaten at home across competitions this season, scoring 13 goals in their last three games and conceding just four.

Sydney have won their last two away games. Interestingly, five of their seven wins in the league this season have come on their travels.

Melbourne have the best attacking and defensive record in the A-League this season, scoring 39 goals in 16 games and conceding 17.

Melbourne City vs Sydney Prediction

Last week, the hosts suffered their first defeat in the league since December but have enjoyed a prolific run at home recently, scoring 18 goals in five games and keeping three clean sheets. Melbourne have won their last three home games against the Sky Blues.

Sydney, meanwhile, have enjoyed an upturn in fortunes in recent games, riding a four-game unbeaten league run. However, considering their recent record against Melbourne, a win seems unlikely.

City have enjoyed an unbeaten run at home and have won their last three home games against Sydney. The trend should continue.

Prediction: Melbourne City 3-1 Sydney

Melbourne City vs Sydney Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Mathew Leckie to score or assist any time - Yes

