Melbourne City vs Sydney Prediction and Betting Tips | May 19th 2023

Melbourne City will entertain Sydney at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in the second leg of the A-League semi-finals on Friday.

The first leg in Sydney last week ended in a 1-1 draw. Mathew Leckie opened the scoring in the 18th minute, with the goal allowed to stand after a VAR check. VAR played a role in the second half again as Sydney were awarded a penalty, which Adam Le Fondre converted in the 64th minute to equalize for his side.

The hosts have made it to Grand Final in the last three seasons and the visitors have qualified for the final in three of their last four campaigns.

Melbourne City vs Sydney Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 40 times in all competitions. These games have been contested closely between them with the visitors having a narrow 15-14 lead in wins while 11 games have produced draws.

They have met three times this season thus far and have been evenly matched with one win apiece and one game ending in a draw.

Before their meeting in the first leg, they squared off twice in the final series, with the meetings taking place in the Grand Final of the 2020-21 and 2019-20 campaigns. Melbourne came out on top in 2021 while Sydney lifted the title in 2020.

Melbourne City FC have scored at least three goals in their last four home matches against the visitors in all competitions.

City are unbeaten at home in all competitions this season.

The hosts head into the match on a nine-game unbeaten run and the visitors are unbeaten in their last seven games.

City have won their last three home meetings against the visitors, outscoring them 10-4 in these games.

Melbourne City vs Sydney Prediction

The hosts are unbeaten at Friday's venue in all competitions this season and will have the upper hand in this match. They have won six of their last seven home games, which bodes well for them. The Sky Blues, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last three away games.

The two teams have been evenly matched in their recent meetings and the first leg was no different. We expect them to be closely matched in this encounter as well but Melbourne's home advantage is expected to help them to a narrow win.

Prediction: Melbourne City 2-1 Sydney

Melbourne City vs Sydney Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne City

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Adam Le Fondre to score or assist any time - Yes

