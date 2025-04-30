Melbourne City vs Sydney Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3, 2025 

Melbourne City host Sydney at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Saturday in the final round of games in the Australia A-League Men regular season. The hosts have sealed a playoff spot. A win on Friday will confirm a second-place finish, but a draw could also suffice.
They drew goalless with Adelaide United in their last match. City remain second in the league table with 45 points, three points above fifth-placed Melbourne Victory.
Sydney, meanwhile, also have all to play for heading into the final game of the regular season as they continue their push for an eighth play-off appearance in nine seasons. They suffered a 1-0 defeat at Western United last time out, managing one shot on target.
Sydney are seventh in the league table with 37 points and must avoid defeat on Friday to pip Adelaide United to the final play-off spot.
Melbourne City vs Sydney Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Friday's game will mark the 35th meeting between City and Sydney, who lead 14-13.
- Melbourne are undefeated in three games in the fixture.
- Sydney are without a clean sheet in 13 games in the fixture since 2021.
- Sydney have the third-best offensive record in the league this season, with a goal tally of 52.
- City have the second-best defensive record in the division, with 24 goals conceded.
Melbourne City vs Sydney Prediction
Melbourne are on a run of back-to-back draws but have lost one of their last 10 matches. They have lost once at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium all year.
Meanwhile, Sydney's latest result ended a three-game unbeaten run as they seek play-off football. They have, however, won two of their last nine away league outings and could lose here.
Prediction: Melbourne 2-1 Sydney
Melbourne City vs Sydney Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Melbourne
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of their last seven matches meetings at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last eight matchups.)