Melbourne City vs United City prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022-23 

Melbourne City and United City will battle for three points in an AFC Champions League Group G fixture on Monday.

The hosts kickstarted their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Pathum United on Saturday. First-half goals from Andrew Nabbout and Teerasil Dangda saw both teams share the spoils.

United fell to a 1-0 defeat to South Korean outfit Jeonnam, with Leonard Pillana scoring the winning goal with three minutes to go.

The defeat left the Philippines outfit rooted to the bottom of the group as they look to register their first points of the campaign. Melbourne, meanwhile, sit in third spot on one point in their debut campaign in the competition.

Melbourne City vs United City Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two teams, and each team will be keen to register their first win of the campaign.

Melbourne are on a two-game winless streak, having previously gone on an 11-game unbeaten run in the A-League, winning eight matches. United, meanwhile, have managed two wins and as many draws from their last five games across competitions.

Melbourne City form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-W.

United City form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-W.

Melbourne City vs United City Team News

Melbourne City

Aiden O'Neill and Florin Berenguer have been ruled out with injuries, while Scott Galloway is a doubt. Connor Metcalfe is unavailable after testing positive to COVID-19.

Injuries: Aiden O'Neill, Florin Berenguer.

Doubtful: Scott Galloway.

Unavailable: Connor Metcalfe.

Suspended: None.

United City

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for United City.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Melbourne City vs United City Predicted XIs

Melbourne City (4-3-3): Tom Glover (GK); Scott Jamieson, Curtis Good, Nuno Reis, Carl Jenkinson; Taras Gomulka, Rostyn Griffiths, Andrew Nabbout; Mathew Leckie, Jamie Maclaren, Marco Tilio.

United City (4-4-2): Anthony Pinthus (GK); Dean Ebarle, Alan Robertson, Pete Forrosuelo, Simen Lyngbo, Amirbek Dzhuraboev, Mark Hartmann, Ricardo Sendra, Kenshiro Daniels; Gelito Ott, Curt Dizon.

Melbourne City vs United City Prediction

Melbourne are participating in the AFC Champions League for the first time, but the Australian champions will fancy their chances of making an impact in the competition.

United, meanwhile, are outsiders and have a lower pedigree than the rest of the teams in the group. Barring an unlikely upset, Melbourne should claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Melbourne City 2-0 United City.

