Melbourne City vs Ventforet Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20, 2023 

Melbourne City welcome Ventforet Kofu AAMI Park in their opening game of the AFC Champions League campaign on Wednesday (September 20).

The hosts booked their spot in the finals as the champions of the Australia A League, while Kofu qualified courtesy of their shock triumph in the Japanese Emperor's Cup last season.

Melbourne are coming off a 2-1 comeback away win at NE Metrostars in the Australian Cup quarterfinal last week. Austin Ayoubi put the Metrostars ahead in the 27th minute.

However, a thrilling end to the game saw Curtis Good level matters in the 84th minute. Tolgay Arslan then scored the winner from his rebounded penalty in injury time to guide his side into the last four.

Kofu, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Verdy in the J2 League at home. Goals in either half from Junma Miyazaki and Itsuki Someno ensured a share of the spoils.

They now turn their attention to the continent where they have been drawn in Group H alongside Melbourne City, Zhejiang Professional and Buriram.

Melbourne City vs Ventforet Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Kofu have won just one of their last nine games across competitions.

Melbourne have won their three competitive games this season, and all three games have produced at least three goals.

Seven of Melbourne's last eight games since ast season have produced at least three goals.

Five of Kofu's last seven games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Melbourne City vs Ventforet Prediction

Ventforet defied expectations to win the Emepror's Cup last year to participate in continental football for the first time.

Their form heading into the tournament leaves a lot to be desired, though. It's unknown if the Japanese second division outfit will be able to step up to the required level.

Melbourne, for their part, are the favourites to top this group, and starting on a string foot in front of their fans will be the minimum expectation. Expect the hosts to claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Melbourne 2-0 Ventforet

Melbourne City vs Ventforet Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Melbourne to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - First 60 minutes result: Melbourne to win