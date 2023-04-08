Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction and Betting Tips | April 10th 2023

League leaders Melbourne City will welcome fifth-placed Wellington Phoenix to the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in the A-League on Sunday.

The hosts returned to winning ways after two games on Wednesday as they defeated local rivals Melbourne Victory 2-1. The match was a replay of the game that had to be postponed in December. Aiden O'Neill struck twice in the game to hand City the decisive lead.

Wellington Phoenix have suffered back-to-back defeats in the league. In their previous outing, Oscar Zawada gave them an early lead but Melbourne Victory scored twice in the second half to record a 2-1 away win.

Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 38 times in all competitions since 2011. The hosts have 17 wins to their name while the visitors are not far behind with 13 wins. The spoils have been shared eight times between them.

Melbourne City are undefeated at home against the visitors since 2013 in the A-League, though they fell to a 2-1 home defeat in the Australia Cup in August.

Seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams in all competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.

Interestingly, both teams have scored at least two goals in four of the last five games at Monday's venue.

Melbourne City are unbeaten at home in all competitions this season, scoring at least two goals in nine of their 11 games in that period.

Wellington have scored at least one goal in each of their away games this season, though they have scored one goal apiece in eight of their 10 away games this term.

The hosts have the best-attacking record in the competition this season, scoring 50 goals in 22 games.

Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Melbourne City are unbeaten in their last four league outings. They have enjoyed an unbeaten run at home this season and are the favorites in this match. They are undefeated in their last six league games against the visitors and should be able to avoid defeat. Wellington Phoenix have suffered back-to-back defeats in the league.

Considering the form of the two teams, a comfortable win seems to be on the cards for the hosts.

Prediction: Melbourne City 2-1 Wellington Phoenix

Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne City

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Oskar Zawada to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes