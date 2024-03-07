Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2024

Melbourne City will entertain league leaders Wellington Phoenix at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in the A-League on Saturday.

The hosts have endured a poor run of form and are winless in their last five league outings. They suffered their third defeat in that period, falling to a 2-0 away loss to Macarthur last week. They dropped to eighth place in the league standings following the loss and have 23 points from 19 games.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the A-League in 2024, with five wins and five draws in 10 games. They registered their 11th win of the league campaign last week, as Ben Old's brace and Oskar van Hattum's 69th-minute strike helped them record a 3-2 home win over Adelaide United.

With 40 points from 20 games, they are at the top of the league standings, though the second-placed Central Coast Mariners are hot on their heels with 37 points.

Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 42 times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, with a 20-14 lead in wins and eight games ending in draws.

The hosts have just one win in their last eight league outings while suffering five losses.

The hosts have the second-worst attacking record in the A-League this season, scoring 29 goals. The visitors have fared a little better, scoring 33 goals in 20 games.

Wellington Phoenix registered a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture, which was their first league win over Melbourne City since 2020.

Eleven of the last 14 meetings between the two sides have produced over 2.5 goals.

City have failed to score in three of their last five home games in the A-League and have also failed to score in three games.

Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

The Hearts are winless in their last five league games while suffering three losses. They have conceded 12 goals in these games while scoring just four times, and will look to improve upon that record. They have suffered just two losses in nine home games in the A-League this season, with four games ending in draws.

They are unbeaten in their last 13 home meetings against the visitors and will look to build on that form. Mathew Leckie is expected to return to the starting XI after being rested due to a minor injury last week, but Marco Tilio remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The Yellow Army are unbeaten in the A-League in 2024 and look to be in good touch. They have won three of their last four league outings while keeping two clean sheets. They picked up their first league win against the hosts since 2012 in the reverse fixture and will look to secure the league double.

Considering the current form of the two teams, the visitors are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Melbourne City 1-2 Wellington Phoenix

Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wellington Phoenix to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kosta Barbarouses to score or assist any time - Yes