Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction and Betting Tips | October 30th 2022

Melbourne City will entertain Wellington Phoenix at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in A-League action on Sunday.

The hosts have kicked off their title defense very strongly and have maintained a 100% record after three games. In their previous league outing, they overcame local rivals Melbourne Victory thanks to Jamie Maclaren's first-half goal and an own goal from Cadete.

It was their second 2-0 win in a row and they will be looking to make the most of their home advantage in this game. While it's too early to make any predictions about this season's potential champions, City have made an early claim for the title.

Wellington Phoenix are winless in their three league games thus far and suffered their first defeat of the campaign last time around. They fell to a 3-1 defeat against the Newcastle Jets, with Bozhidar Kraev scoring the consolation in the 39th minute.

Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 36 times across all competitions. The hosts have been the better side against their New Zealand-based rivals, enjoying a 16-13 lead in wins while seven games have ended in draws.

City recorded a league double over Wellington last season, with a 2-1 home win and a 6-0 away triumph. They last met in the Australia Cup second round in August at Sunday's venue. Wellington came out on top with goals from Ben Waine and Kosta Barbarouses helping them to a 2-1 win.

The hosts have the second-best attacking record in the competition, scoring exactly two goals in each of their three games thus far.

Wellington, on the other hand, have the worst defensive record in the league, conceding six goals in three games.

City are undefeated in their last nine league games at home against Phoenix, picking up eight wins in that period.

Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Melbourne are the only team in the competition to have won three games in a row and look to be in solid touch at the moment. They have also kept clean sheets in their last two league games.

Yellow Army are winless this season but have a respectable goal tally of four. They have scored at least a goal in their last three trips to Melbourne and have also scored a goal in each of their three games this term, so the odds of them finding the back of the net look good.

Nonetheless, City have the upper hand at home and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Melbourne City 2-1 Wellington Phoenix

Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne City

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Melbourne City to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Jamie Maclaren to score any time - Yes

