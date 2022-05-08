Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Melbourne City lock horns with Wellington Phoenix on Monday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Wellington Phoenix are in sixth place in the A-League standings and have been fairly inconsistent this month. The away side edged Western Sydney Wanderers to a 2-1 victory last week and will need to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Melbourne City, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this season. The reigning champions suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Perth Glory in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head

Melbourne City have a good record against Wellington Phoenix and have won 16 of the 35 matches played between the two teams. Wellington Phoenix have managed 11 victories against Melbourne City and will want to cut the deficit on Monday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place last month and ended in a stunning 6-0 victory for Melbourne City. Wellington Phoenix were thoroughly outplayed on the day and will need to step up this week.

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: L-L-W-W-W

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: W-L-W-L-W

Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Team News

Melbourne City are in good form

Melbourne City

Curtis Good received a straight red card in his previous match and is suspended for this fixture. Florin Berenguer and Aiden O'Neill remain injured and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Florin Berenguer, Aiden O'Neill

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Curtis Good

Wellington Phoenix need to win this game

Wellington Phoenix

Clayton Lewis picked up an injury while on international duty and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Oskar van Hattum has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection.

Injured: Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Jordan Bos, Jordon Hall, Nuno Reis, Kerrin Stokes; Rostyn Griffiths, Tsubasa Endoh, Taras Gomulka; Raphael Borges Rodrigues, Andrew Nabbout, Stefan Colakovski

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Paulsen; Sam Sutton, Joshua Laws, Tim Payne, Scott Wootton; Nicholas Pennington, Louis Fenton, Walter Sandoval, Jaushua Sotirio; Ben Waine, David Ball

Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Melbourne City have slipped to second place in the league table and will need to work hard to stay ahead of their local rivals. The hosts have lethal attacking players in their ranks and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Wellington Phoenix have shown flashes of brilliance over the past month and will need to be more consistent to secure an impressive finish to their season. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Melbourne City 2-2 Wellington Phoenix

