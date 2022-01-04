Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, preview, team news and more | FFA Cup 2021-22

The FFA Cup returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Melbourne City take on Wellington Phoenix on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes over the past year and will need to step up in this match.

Melbourne City are in fifth place in the A-League standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The reigning league champions played out a 2-2 draw against Melbourne Victory in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Wellington Phoenix, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled in recent weeks. The away side suffered a 4-0 defeat against Adelaide United and will need to step up in this game.

Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head

Melbourne City have a good record against Wellington Phoenix and have won 14 out of 33 matches played between the two teams. Wellington Phoenix have managed 11 victories against Melbourne City and will want to cut the deficit on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams were poor on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Melbourne City form guide: D-W-L-W-D

Wellington Phoenix form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Team News

Melbourne City have a good squad

Melbourne City

Rostyn Griffiths and Nathaniel Atkinson have regained fitness and will be available for selection. Mathew Leckie and Nuno Reis are carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Mathew Leckie, Nuno Reis

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix need to win this game

Wellington Phoenix

Oliver Sail is unavailable for selection and will not be included in the squad this weekend. Wellington Phoenix have also confirmed that two of their players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Oliver Sail

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Galloway, Rostyn Griffiths, Curtis Good, Scott Jamieson; Aiden O'Neill, Connor Metcalfe, Florin Berenguer; Marco Tilio, Andrew Nabbout, Jamie Maclaren

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Paulsen; Sam Sutton, Joshua Laws, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Reno Piscopo, Jaushua Sotirio; Ben Waine, David Ball

Melbourne City vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Melbourne City have stuttered in recent weeks and will need to bounce back in this fixture. The hosts have an impressive forward line and will need to make the most of their chances this week.

Wellington Phoenix have been in dismal form this season and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture. Melbourne City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Melbourne City 3-1 Wellington Phoenix

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi