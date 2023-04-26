Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 28th 2023

Melbourne City will conclude their A-League regular season with a home game against Western Sydney Wanderers at AAMI Park on Friday.

The hosts have secured their third consecutive A-League title while the visitors are in fourth place in the league table and have earned a place in the final series. So the final game of the season is a mere formality for the two teams.

The hosts have not slowed down despite their place at the top of the league table and recorded a 3-1 away win over local rivals Western United last Saturday. Top-scorer Jamie Maclaren bagged a hat-trick as he took his goal tally for the season to 23 goals.

The visitors made it two wins from as many games last week as they recorded a comfortable 4-0 win over Wellington Phoenix. Brandon Borrello scored and assisted in the game to continue his fine form.

Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 31 times in all competitions since 2013. They have been evenly matched in these meetings with 12 wins apiece and seven games having ended in draws.

The hosts are undefeated in their last eight meetings against the visitors and the two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in January.

The hosts have scored at least three goals in three of their last four meetings against the Wanderers. At home, they have scored at least three goals in four of their last five games.

Melbourne are undefeated at home in all competitions this season.

The hosts have the best attacking record in the league this season, scoring 58 goals in 25 games, the visitors, on the other hand, have the best defensive record, conceding 24 goals in that period.

Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

City have been consistent throughout the season and will be looking to sign off for the regular season with a win. They are undefeated at home this season and are unbeaten against the visitors since 2019, so they look to be favorites. They will have a two-week break before their first game in the final series and can field a full-strength squad.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in eight of their last nine league games and will not go down without a fight. Nonetheless, considering their struggles in recent meetings against the hosts, we expect them to fall just short of securing a win.

We back the hosts to come out on top in what promises to be a high-scoring affair.

Prediction: Melbourne City 3-2 Western Sydney Wanderers

Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne City

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Brandon Borrello to score or assist any time - Yes

