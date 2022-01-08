Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of games this weekend as Western Sydney Wanderers lock horns with Melbourne City on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up in this fixture.

Melbourne City are in fifth place in the A-League standings and have managed to improve in recent weeks. The reigning champions crashed out of the FFA Cup this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Western Sydney Wanderers, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far. The Wanderers suffered a 2-0 defeat against Central Coast Mariners in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head

Western Sydney Wanderers have a good record against Melbourne City and have won 12 out of 27 matches played between the two teams. Melbourne City have managed 10 victories against the Wanderers and will look to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March this year and ended in a 4-1 victory for Melbourne City. Western Sydney Wanderers were outplayed on the day and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: D-W-L-D-W

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: L-L-W-D-D

Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers Team News

Melbourne City have a good squad

Melbourne City

Jamie Maclaren did not play a part in Melbourne City's midweek game but should be able to feature in this match. Stefan Colakovski has also recovered from his illness but might not be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Stefan Colakovski

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers need to win this game

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic is currently recovering from a long-term injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Keanu Baccus is also struggling with his fitness and will be sidelined this weekend.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic, Keanu Baccus

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Galloway, Nuno Reis, Curtis Good, Scott Jamieson; Aiden O'Neill, Connor Metcalfe, Florin Berenguer; Matthew Leckie, Andrew Nabbout, Jamie Maclaren

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Mejias; Rhys Williams, John Koutroumbis, Thomas Aquilina, Adama Traore; Steven Ugarkovic, Terry Antonis, Ramy Najjarine; Bernie Ibini-Isei, Dimitri Petratos, Tomer Hemed

Melbourne City vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Melbourne City have stuttered in recent weeks and will need to bounce back in this fixture. The hosts have an impressive forward line and will need to make the most of their chances this weekend.

Western Sydney Wanderers have good players in their ranks but will need to work as a unit this season. Melbourne City are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Melbourne City 2-1 Western Sydney Wanderers

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi