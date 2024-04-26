Melbourne City vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 28th 2024

Melbourne City and Western United will trade tackles in an Australian A-League matchday 26 fixture on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 away win over Western Sydney Wanderers last weekend. Leo Natel and Marin Jakolis scored first-half goals to give them a two-goal lead at the break. Marcus Younis halved the deficit midway through the second half.

Western United, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 4-3 away win over Perth Glory. Matthew Grimaldi and Adam Taggart scored first-half goals to ensure the game was level at halftime. Taggart put the Glory ahead two minutes after the break but Riku Danzaki, Abel Walatee and Oli Lavale scored to help the visitors claim all three points.

The win left them in 11th spot in the table, having garnered 26 points from as many games. Melbourne City are sixth with 36 points to their name.

Melbourne City vs Western United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Melbourne City have nine wins and one draw from the last 15 head-to-head games while Western United were victorious five times.

Their most recent meeting came in January when Melbourne City claimed a 2-1 away win.

The last five head-to-head games have produced over 2.5 goals, with four games witnessing goals at both ends.

Melbourne City have won four of the last five head-to-head games.

Seven of Western United's last eight games have seen both sides score and also produced three goals or more.

Melbourne City's last eight home games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Melbourne City vs Western United Prediction

Melbourne City currently occupy the final spot in the playoffs, with just two points separating them from seventh-placed WS Wanderers. The City Blues have kept a clean sheet in each of their last seven home games and also have the best attacking home record this season, having scored 34 goals in 13 home games.

Western United, by contrast, have been the league's second-worst travelers, with just 11 points garnered from 13 away games.

Melbourne City need a win here to guarantee their participation in the playoffs and we are backing the hosts to claim a routine win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Melbourne City 3-0 Western United

Melbourne City vs Western United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Melbourne City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals