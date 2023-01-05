Melbourne City vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023

League leaders Melbourne City will entertain Victoria-based rivals Western United at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in the A-League on Saturday (January 7).

The hosts have bounced back well from their defeat against Sydney last month and have won their two league games since then. In their previous outing against Wellington Phoenix, Melbourne went a goal down in the 16th minute but produced a remarkable comeback to win 3-1.

Mathew Leckie scored the equaliser in the 18th minute before the league's top-scorer Jamie Maclaren bagged a second-half brace to help the reigning champions to their seventh win of the season.

Western, meanwhile, saw their two-game winning run end with a 1-1 draw against Brisbane Roar. Aleksandar Prijović scored the equaliser in the 78th minute after Carlo Armiento had opened the scoring for Brisbane 50 minutes earlier.

Melbourne City vs Western United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 11 times in the A-League with all the meetings coming since 2020. The hosts have a narrow 6-4 lead, while one game has been drawn.

Interestingly, the hosts have just one win in their last six meetings against Western, with that win coming in Melbourne in October.

Melbourne have the second-best attacking record in the A-League, scoring 19 goals in nine games, while Western have scored 14 goals in ten outings.

The hosts have the joint-best defensive record in the league, conceding seven goals in nine games.

Western have the worst defensive record in the competition, conceding 19 goals.

Melbourne City vs Western United Prediction

Melbourne have failed to score in three of their last five meetings against Western but have done so in their last nine league games this season. The trend should continue here.

Western have scored at least once in their last seven meetings against Hearts and should do so here too. They have seen an uptick in form in recent games, losing just once in their last five outings. Considering the same, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Melbourne City 2-2 Western United

Melbourne City vs Western United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Melbourne City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Jamie Maclaren to score any time - Yes

