Melbourne City vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24th 2025

Melbourne City will invite Western United to the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in the second leg of the A-League semifinals on Saturday. City registered a comfortable 3-0 win in the first leg and head into the match as strong favorites.

Yonatan Cohen had a goal and an assist to his name, while Germán Ferreyra and Mathew Leckie added goals in the first and the second half, respectively. They extended their unbeaten streak to seven games with that win.

Western United overcame Adelaide United in the Elimination final earlier this month, but failed to build on that form in the first leg. They failed to score for the first time in five games and will look to return to goalscoring ways here.

Melbourne City vs Western United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 19 times in all competitions. City have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 13 wins. United have five wins, and just one game between them has ended in a draw.

The hosts are on a five-game winning streak against United, keeping four consecutive clean sheets.

The visitors have lost their last two away games, scoring just once.

City have lost just one of their last 10 home games in 2025.

Western United have conceded at least two goals in seven of their eight away games in 2025.

Melbourne have lost just one of their last 12 league games, though that defeat was registered at home in March.

United have won just one of their last nine meetings against the hosts, with that triumph registered away from home in 2023.

Nine of the visitors' 11 games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Melbourne City vs Western United Prediction

Hearts are unbeaten in their last eight games and will look to continue that form here. They have scored eight goals in two games in May and are likely to enjoy another prolific outing. They have scored at least two goals in six of their last nine meetings against the visitors.

United have scored and conceded seven goals in three games in May thus far. Notably, they have scored just one goal in their last two away games while conceding four goals and will look to improve upon that record. They are winless against the hosts since 2023, which is a cause for concern.

Considering the current form of the two teams and City's recent dominance in this fixture, we back the hosts to register a comfortable aggregate win.

Prediction: Melbourne City 2-1 Western United

Melbourne City vs Western United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More