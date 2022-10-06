Melbourne City vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7, 2022 

Melbourne City will kick off their Australian A-League campaign against defending champions Western United at the AAMI Park on Friday (October 7).

The hosts were knocked out by Wellington Phoenix in a 2-1 defeat at home in the Round of 16 of the Australian Cup in their last game in August. Kosta Barbarouses and Ben Waine scored first-half goals to help the visitors secure progress.

Western, meanwhile, were knocked out by Sydney United in the same round. Connor Pain and Tariq Maia scored in either half to force extra time, which failed to yield a winner. Penalties were needed to decide the tie, where eventual runners-up Sydney United progressed with a 4-3 victory.

Western will be keen to kickstart their title defence on a positive note. Meanwhile, Melbourne will look to go one better than their second-placed finish last season.

Melbourne City vs Western United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on ten previous occasions, with Melbourne leading 5-4 in wins, while one game has ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in May, where Western claimed a 2-0 away victory in the final of the A-League playoff to win their maiden league crown.

Four of Melbourne's last five games last season saw at least one team fail to score.

Five of Western's last six games on the road saw goals at both ends.

Melbourne ended the regular campaign last season on a ten-game unbeaten run at home, winning seven.

Melbourne City vs Western United Prediction

Melbourne won the regular season last term, only to lose to third-placed Western United in the final. They have a chance to enact revenge for that loss. Both teams' early elimination from the Australian Cup means they have had a long time to prepare for a return to league action.

Melbourne are slight favourites, but the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring clash.

Prediction: Melbourne City 2-2 Western United

Melbourne City vs Western United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

