Melbourne City vs Western United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League Grand Final 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of the A-League culminates in an exciting final this weekend as Melbourne City lock horns with Western United on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will look to seize the initiative in this fixture.

Western United have consistently punched above their weight this season and have been a resurgent force this month. The away side pulled off a 4-2 aggregate victory against Melbourne Victory last week and will be confident going into this match.

Melbourne City, on the other hand, have finished at the top of the league table this season and have been in excellent form. The reigning champions edged Adelaide United to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Melbourne City vs Western United Head-to-Head

Melbourne City have a good record against Western United and have won five of the nine matches played between the two teams. Western United have managed three victories against Melbourne City and will look to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two A-League outfits took place in March this year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be robust this weekend.

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: W-D-W-L-L

Western United form guide in the A-League: W-L-W-L-D

Melbourne City vs Western United Team News

Melbourne City are in good form

Melbourne City

Curtis Good served his suspension against Wellington Phoenix and will be available for selection. Florin Berenguer and Aiden O'Neill remain injured and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Florin Berenguer, Aiden O'Neill

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United have a point to prove

Western United

Nikolai Topor-Stanley and Alessandro Diamanti are injured and will not be included in the squad for this weekend's match. Steven Lustica picked up an injury against Melbourne Victory and might not be able to recover in time for this fixture.

Injured: Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Alessandro Diamanti

Doubtful: Steven Lustica

Suspended: None

Melbourne City vs Western United Predicted XI

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Jordan Bos, Curtis Good, Nuno Reis, Kerrin Stokes; Rostyn Griffiths, Tsubasa Endoh, Taras Gomulka; Marco Tilio, Andrew Nabbout, Stefan Colakovski

Western United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jamie Young; Ben Garuccio, Leo Lacroix, Josh Risdon, Tomoki Imai; Jerry Skotadis, Neil Kilkenny; Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Adisu Bayew, Lachlan Wales; Aleksandar Prijovic

Melbourne City vs Western United Prediction

Melbourne City have plenty of experience at this stage of the competition and conquered the A-League last year. The hosts are well-placed to defend their crown and will need to put their best foot forward this weekend.

Western United have been a formidable force this season but will need to make a few amends to get the better of a strong opponent. Melbourne City have been the better team this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Melbourne City 2-1 Western United

