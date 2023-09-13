Melbourne Knights vs Heidelberg United Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14, 2023 

Melbourne Knights and Heidelberg United square off at the Knights Stadium in the Australia Cup quarterfinal on Wednesday (September 14).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat to Avondale FC in the Australian NPL Victoria playoff semifinal. Kristian Trajceski's 71st-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Heidelberg, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Mount Druitt Rangers in the Round of 16 of the Cup. Kaine Sheppard, Eoin Ashton and Aamir Abdallah found the back of the net to steer them to the last eight.

Melbourne booked their spot at this stage with a routine 2-0 home win over Campbelltown City. Mohammed Sumaoro and Mitchell Hore scored in either half to inspire the win.

Melbourne Knights vs Heidelberg United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 34 times Heidelberg lead 19-9.

Their most recent meeting in August 2023 saw Heidelberg claim a 3-2 comeback home win in the NPL Victoria.

Their last four meetings have produced at least four goals, with three seeing both sides score at least twice.

Heidelberg have won their last five games, scoring at least twice.

Melbourne's last three games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Melbourne Knights vs Heidelberg United Prediction

Heidelberg have been on a positive run of form, having won their last five game. They also have a good record against the Kinghts and in recent games, losing just one of the last six meetings, winning four.

Melbourne, meanwhile, narrowly missed the NPL Victoria playoff final and will look to get back to winning ways.

Both sides are attack-minded and like to play on the front foot, but expect the hosts to narrowly edge through in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Melbourne 4-3 Heidelberg

Melbourne Knights vs Heidelberg United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Melbourne to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals