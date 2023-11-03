Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th November 2023

Melbourne Victory will welcome Adelaide United to Campbelltown Sports Stadium in the A-League on Saturday.

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Preview

This top-of-the-table clash is expected to be the main attraction of matchday three. Both teams have been flawless in the new campaign, winning their first two matches to record six points each. They are the only two teams to claim two wins so far. Adelaide United sit atop the table thanks to a higher goal differential followed by Melbourne Victory.

Dark Blues will enter the meeting on the back of three straight wins, scoring 11 goals against three. They have lost once in their last five matches at Campbelltown Sports Stadium, posting three wins. Melbourne Victory and Adelaide United's previous two encounters ended in stalemates (1-1, 1-1).

Adelaide United will hope to keep their stranglehold on the standings by claiming a third win in a row. They have scored nine times so far without conceding any, boasting a plus nine (+9) goal differential as opposed to plus four (+4) for Melbourne Victory. With three wins in five trips, they could make a statement at Campbelltown.

The Reds finished third in the regular season last term and took part in the Finals Series but were unable to progress beyond the semi-finals. Adelaide United are in search of a second Championship title since their previous success in 2016. The last time the visitors defeated Melbourne Victory at home was in May 2021.

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Prediction Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Melbourne Victory have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five clashes with Adelaide United.

Melbourne Victory have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home matches against Adelaide United.

Melbourne Victory have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Adelaide United have won thrice and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Melbourne Victory have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches, the same as Adelaide United.

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Prediction

Melbourne Victory star and Australia international Bruno Fornaroli is leading the top flight currently with five goals. He has declared that he hopes to maintain the top spot across the season. He is the only player to record a hat-trick so far this season.

Bernardo has netted twice for Adelaide United while goalkeeper Joe Gauci is leading his department with two clean sheets.

Adelaide United come into the game as the favorites based on form and momentum.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 1-2 Adelaide United

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Adelaide United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Adelaide United to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Melbourne Victory to score - Yes