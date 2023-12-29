Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | December 30th 2023

Melbourne Victory and Adelaide United close out their schedule for the year when they square off at AAMI Park on Saturday.

Anthony Popovic’s men have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the A-League campaign and will look to keep the momentum high as they head into the new year.

Melbourne Victory were denied a second consecutive victory in the Melbourne Derby as they played out a goalless draw against local rivals Melbourne City last weekend.

Popovic’s side are now unbeaten in their nine games this season, picking up four wins and five draws so far.

With 17 points from a possible 27, the Boys in Blue are currently second in the A-League standings, three points off first-placed Wellington Phoenix.

Adelaide United, on the other hand, stopped the rot just in time from Christmas as they secured a 3-1 victory over Newcastle Jets on December 22.

Prior to that, Carl Veart’s men were on a three-match losing streak, conceding seven goals and scoring three in that time.

With 13 points from nine matches, Adelaide are currently seventh in the league table but could move into third place with all three points on Saturday.

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 30 wins from the last 64 meetings between the sides, Melbourne Victory boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Adelaide United have picked up 21 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Veart’s men are unbeaten in their last four games against Melbourne Victory, claiming one win and three draws since a 1-0 loss in April 2022.

The Boys in Blue are the only side yet to lose a league game this season and have lost just one of their eight home games since March.

Adelaide have won just one away match this season while losing twice and claiming one draw in their four matches so far.

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Prediction

The spoils have been shared in the last three meetings between the two sides and we anticipate another close contest at AAMI Park. However, the Boys in Blue have flown out of the blacks this season and we predict they will claim a narrow win in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 2-1 Adelaide United

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Melbourne Victory to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last eight meetings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in the last 10 clashes between the sides)