Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2023

Melbourne Victory will host Adelaide United at the AAMI Park in the A-League on Sunday (February 26).

The hosts finished second in the regular season last campaign but appear unlikely to repeat that. Melbourne are tenth with 17 points – 11 points behind second-placed Central Coast Mariners and 17 adrift of leaders Melbourne City with nine matchdays remaining.

Big V have won five of their 16 games, drawing twice and losing nine times. They have lost thrice in their last five games. However, their recent show of force against Melbourne City, 3-2, is an indication that they can’t be written off just yet.

Adelaide, meanwhile, are enjoying a purple patch as evidenced by their recent results - going unbeaten in their last six games. It’s a turnaround driven by consistency following their slow start to the campaign. The visitors, who finished fourth last season, are hoping for better fortunes this term.

The Reds have three wins in their last five games, beating Macarthur, Brisbane Roar and Western United. They have won seven of their 17 games, drawn six, and lost five. The last meeting between Melbourne and Adelaide ended 1-1 at the Coopers Stadium.

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Melbourne have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five meetings with Adelaide.

The hosts have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games against Adelaide at AAMI Park.

Melbourne have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home games.

Adelaide have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games on the road.

The hosts have won twice and lost thrice in their last five games across competitions, while Adelaide have won thrice and drawn twice.

Form Guide: Melbourne Victory – W-L-W-L-L; Adelaide United – D-W-W-D-W.

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Prediction

The hosts have not been prolific in front of goal. Four players have scored three goals apiece, including Jake Brimmer, who also boasts three assists.

Craig Goodwin is the visitors’ leading scorer with seven goals. Three key players have been dropped from the traveling party due to injury, including left-back Joshua Cavallo. Melbourne Victory are expected to build on their shock win against Melbourne City.

Prediction: Mebourne 2-1 Adelaide

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Melbourne

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Melbourne to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Adelaide to score - Yes

