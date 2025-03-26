Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29th 2025

The Australian A-League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Melbourne Victory and Adelaide United square off at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Saturday. Both sides are currently level on points in the playoff race and will be looking to get one over the other as they push for a top-six finish.

Melbourne Victory were left disappointed just before the international break as they suffered a 4-2 defeat against Western Sydney Wanderers after giving up a two-goal lead.

Before that, Arthur Diles’ men were on a four-game unbeaten run, picking up two wins and two draws while scoring seven goals and keeping two clean sheets in that time.

Melbourne Victory have picked up 33 points from their 21 matches so far to sit fifth in A-League standings, level on points with Saturday’s visitors in sixth place.

Elsewhere, Adelaide United were on the wrong end of a nine-goal thriller last time out as they fell to a 5-4 defeat against Macarthur at the Hindmarsh Stadium.

With that result, the Reds have gone five consecutive matches without a win, losing three and claiming two draws since February’s 1-0 victory over Melbourne City.

While Adelaide United will be looking to find their feet this weekend, they have failed to win their last five visits to the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium since a narrow 1-0 victory in May 2021.

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 32 wins from the last 72 meetings between the sides, Melbourne Victory boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Adelaide United have picked up 25 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

Melbourne Victory are unbeaten in their last five home games against the Reds, picking up two wins and three draws since a 1-0 defeat in May 2021.

Adelaide United have lost just two of their nine A-League away matches this season while claiming six wins and one draw — they currently hold the division’s third-highest points tally on the road (19).

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Prediction

Melbourne Victory and Adelaide United find themselves level on points in a heated race for the playoffs and we anticipate an end-to-end affair on Saturday. The Reds have suffered a slump in form of late and we are backing Diles’ men to get the job done in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 2-1 Adelaide United

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne Victory to win

Tip 2: First to score - Melbourne Victory (The hosts have opened the scoring in their last six games against Adelaide)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven clashes)

