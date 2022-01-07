Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of games this weekend as Adelaide United take on Melbourne Victory on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent in recent weeks and have a point to prove in this match.

Adelaide United are in seventh place in the A-League standings and are yet to hit their stride in the competition. The away side crashed out of the FFA Cup this week and will want to redeem themselves on Saturday.

Melbourne Victory, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this season. The hosts are on a three-game winning streak and eased past Western United in their previous league encounter.

Melbourne Victory @gomvfc Hopping on the bus for our ‘away’ trip to Melbourne in the @FFACup Semi Final Hopping on the bus for our ‘away’ trip to Melbourne in the @FFACup Semi Final 🚌 https://t.co/4LeRbOFCgF

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory have a good record against Adelaide United and have won 28 out of 58 matches played between the two teams. Adelaide United have managed 20 victories against Melbourne Victory and will need to cut the deficit on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the FFA Cup and ended in a 2-1 victory for Melbourne Victory. Adelaide United were outplayed on the day and will need to make a statement this weekend.

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: W-L-L-D-D

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: W-D-W-W-L

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Team News

Melbourne Victory have a few injury concerns

Melbourne Victory

Chris Ikonomidis is currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Matthew Spiranovic and Roderick Miranda are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Chris Ikonomidis

Doubtful: Matthew Spiranovic, Roderick Miranda

Unavailable: None

Adelaide United have a point to prove

Adelaide United

Kusini Yengi, and Nick Ansell are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Adelaide United have also confirmed that a few senior players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Injured: Kusini Yengi, Nick Ansell, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Unknown

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Predicted XI

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Acton; Aisen Ishak, Leigh Broxham, Edmond Lupancu, Stefan Nigro; Joshua Brilliante, Jay Barnett; Robbie Kruse, Jake Brimmer, Lleyton Brooks; Francesco Margiotta

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Steven Hall; Josh Cavallo, George Timotheou, Jacob Tratt, Javi Lopez; Isaias Sanchez, Louis D'Arrigo, Ben Halloran; Ryan Kitto, Bernardo Oliveira, Stefan Mauk

Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United Prediction

Melbourne Victory have consistently punched above their weight so far this season and are in excellent form at the moment. Brilliante and Margiotta found the back of the net against Adelaide United and will look to make a similar impact in this fixture.

Adelaide United will be reeling after Melbourne Victory's cup victory and will be gunning for revenge this weekend. Melbourne Victory are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand in this match.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 2-1 Adelaide United

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi