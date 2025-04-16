Melbourne Victory vs Auckland FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th April 2025

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Melbourne Victory lock horns with an impressive Auckland FC side in an important encounter at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Melbourne Victory vs Auckland FC Preview

Melbourne Victory are currently in fifth place in the A-League standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The hosts edged Wellington Phoenix to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Auckland FC, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form so far this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Sydney FC last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Melbourne Victory vs Auckland FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The only match that has taken place between Auckland FC and Melbourne Victory in the A-League took place in January this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams are yet to win against each other in the competition.

Auckland FC are unbeaten in their last 12 matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a narrow 1-0 margin at the hands of Perth Glory in January this year.

Auckland FC have played out draws in five of their last six matches in the A-League and have managed to keep only one clean sheet during this period.

Melbourne Victory's last three matches in the A-League have witnessed a total of 19 goals being scored, with Melbourne Victory winning two of these games.

Melbourne Victory vs Auckland FC Prediction

Auckland FC have made an impressive start to their A-League campaign but have stuttered defensively over the past month. Guillermo May has been prolific for his side so far and will look to make an impact in this fixture.

Melbourne Victory have an impressive squad at their disposal and will look to make the most of their home advantage. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 1-1 Auckland FC

Melbourne Victory vs Auckland FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Melbourne Victory to score first - Yes

