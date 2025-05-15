Melbourne Victory vs Auckland FC Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025 

Melbourne Victory will entertain Auckland FC at AAMI Park in the A-League on Saturday. This will be the first semi-final of the Finals Series, with the hosts in a great mood following their success in the previous round.

Melbourne Victory vs Auckland FC Preview

Melbourne Victory defeated Western Sydney Wanderers 2-1 in the elimination-finals to book their place in the semis. The hosts are eying qualification for the final but must surmount a huge obstacle, which happens to be Auckland FC – the winners of the regular season. Melbourne Victory, however, seem to have the momentum.

Big V reached the final last season but lost to Central Coast Mariners, who failed to qualify for the 2025 Finals Series. The four-time A-League Championship winners will be counting on their experience and individuality to overcome new-kid-on-the-block Auckland FC. Auckland had the last say in the sides’ previous clash, winning 2-0.

Auckland FC earned an automatic qualification for the Finals Series after winning the regular season. They finished atop the table, five-points clear, to win the 2024-25 A-League Premiership – their first domestic title. The visitors will be keen to win a double but there are two more rivers to cross.

The Black Knights from New Zealand are appearing for the first time in the A-League. In fact, they are only the second expansion team to win the Premiership in their debut season, after Western Sydney Wanderers in 2012–13. However, we are unsure if the fairy-tale will continue in the ongoing Finals Series.

Melbourne Victory vs Auckland FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams have met only two times, with Auckland FC prevailing once while the other game ended in a draw.

Melbourne Victory have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches.

Melbourne Victory have suffered only two defeats in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Auckland FC have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Melbourne Victory have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Auckland FC have won twice, drawn twice and lost once. Form Guide: Melbourne Victory – W-D-W-L-W, Auckland FC – L-W-W-D-D.

Melbourne Victory vs Auckland FC Prediction

Melbourne Victory are expecting a tough challenge from the visitors but the hosts have a statement to make as veterans of the A-League.

Auckland FC are expected to keep their focus and strive to maintain their smooth ride so far in this campaign.

Melbourne Victory are the favorites based on home advantage and individuality.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 2-1 Auckland FC

Melbourne Victory vs Auckland FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Melbourne Victory to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Melbourne Victory to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Auckland FC to score - Yes

