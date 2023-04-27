Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29th 2023

Melbourne Victory will welcome Brisbane Roar to AAMI Park for a matchday 26 fixture in the Australian A-League on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Macarthur FC at the same venue last weekend. Fernando Romero and Lleyton Brooks scored either side of Tomislav Uskok's goal to guide their side to victory. Brooks' winning goal came in the fourth minute of injury time, having been on the field for just a few minutes.

Brisbane Roar fell to a 2-0 defeat on home turf against Sydney FC. Robert Mak and Adam Le Fondre scored in either half to guide the visitors to all three points.

The defeat left the Lions in 11th spot, having garnered 27 points from 25 games. Melbourne Victory are directly above them, with 28 points to show for their efforts in 25 games.

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 52nd meeting between the two sides. Melbourne Victory lead 21-18.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2023 when Brisbane Roar claimed a 1-0 away win.

Each of the last five head-to-head games between the two sides have produced less than three goals.

Brisbane Roar have lost on just one of their last five visits to Melbourne Victory, winning three games in this sequence.

Four of Melbourne Victory's last five league games have produced three goals or more.

Brisbane Roar are currently on an eight-game winless run away from home.

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

There is little to choose from between the two sides, with just one point separating them in the table. Brisbane Roar have struggled on their travels in recent weeks and are currently on an eight-game winless run on the road. However, they have had success on their trips to this stadium, winning three and drawing one of their last five away games against Melbourne Victory.

Melbourne Victory enter the game as slight favorites and their victory in their most recent home game last weekend could boost the players' confidence.

Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 1-1 Brisbane Roar

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

