Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6, 2023

Melbourne Victory will entertain Brisbane Roar at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in the A-League on Friday (January 6).

The hosts have lost their last two league games and find themselves in 11th place in the standings, just three points above last-placed Perth Glory. Melbourne suffered a 2-1 defeat at Central Coast Mariners in their previous outing. Cadete equalised for Melbourne in the 39th minute following Jason Cummings' opener, but Cummings helped seal all three points for the Mariners.

Brisbane, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten run in the league to seven games and are coming off a 1-1 draw against Western United last time around. Carlo Armiento scored for the second straight game and looks to be in good touch.

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 50 times in the A-League since 2006. Melbourne lead 21-17, while 12 games have been drawn.

Their last three meetings have ended in draws, including the reverse fixture in October, after their previous ten had produced conclusive results.

Brisbane have not scored in three of their last four games against Melbourne.

Four of their last five meetings in Melbourne have produced over 2.5 goals.

Brisbane have the joint-best defensive record in the league, conceding seven goals in nine games.

Melbourne have the second-best defensive record, conceding 11 goals in nine outings.

Both teams have struggled to score this term. Brisbane have scored eight times, while the hosts have nine goals in as many games.

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

There have not been any standout performances from the two teams this season, so this game could be a low-scoring affair. Melbourne have not scored in two of their last four league games, while the visitors have seen under 2.5 goals in their last four outings.

Brisbane Roar FC @brisbaneroar



Who remembers this classic match against Melbourne Victory? ‍♀️ ‍♂️



We go again on Friday night at AAMI Park. #WaybackWednesday | An oldie but a goodie!Who remembers this classic match against Melbourne Victory?‍♀️‍♂️We go again on Friday night at AAMI Park. #WaybackWednesday | An oldie but a goodie! Who remembers this classic match against Melbourne Victory? 🙋‍♀️🙋‍♂️We go again on Friday night at AAMI Park. https://t.co/naxCn5LeNe

The two teams have drawn their last three meetings, and based on their current form, another stalemate could ensue.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 1-1 Brisbane Roar

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Brisbane to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

