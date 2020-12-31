Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

Brisbane Roar aim to bounce back from defeat in their A-League 2020-21 opener when they travel to AAMI Park to face Melbourne Victory this weekend.

In their 1-0 loss to Melbourne City FC, Brisbane Roar went a goal behind to a Connor Metcalfe strike early in the second half.

Despite Adrian Luna's red card midway through the second half, Brisbane Roar could not find their way back into the game.

💬 "As a group we're disappointed. We had plenty of chances to score ourselves but unfortunately weren't able to take them."



Listen to Warren Moon's full post-match press conference - https://t.co/vlq7hoj0jA pic.twitter.com/I99JpkektC — Brisbane Roar FC (@brisbaneroar) December 30, 2020

Before the start of this A-League season, Melbourne Victory were in action in Qatar, playing in the AFC Champions League.

They were knocked out in the round of 16 of that competition after a convincing 3-0 loss at the hands of eventual champions Ulsan Hyundai FC.

Head coach Grant Brebner has overseen several changes to the Melbourne Victory squad and will be raring to go when Brisbane Roar visit.

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head

Advertisement

In 48 previous matches between these two teams, Melbourne Victory have won 23 times, while Brisbane Roar have won on 16 occasions. There have been nine draws between these two sides in the past.

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar Team News

Melbourne Victory

There is a notable English connection at Melbourne Victory this season. Former Premier League players Rudy Gestede, Ryan Shotton and Callum McManaman have all been signed by the club in the off-season, along with English midfielder Jacob Butterfield.

They are expected to continue using the 4-4-2 formation that served them well during the AFC Champions League, where they reached the knockout stages. The Victory have no known injury concerns.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar

Brisbane Roar have no known injury concerns at the moment. It is still early in the season, and we are unlikely to see them make drastic changes to their starting team despite their disappointing start.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar Predicted XI

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matt Acton; Storm Roux, Dylan Ryan, Nick Ansell, Adama Traore; Marco Rojas, Jacob Butterfield, Robbie Kruse, Callum McManaman; Rudy Gestede, Ben Folami

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jamie Young; Jack Hingert, Macauley Gillesphey, Tom Aldred, Corey Brown; Rahmat Akbari, Jay O'Shea; Jai Ingham, Riku Danzaki, Joe Champness; Dylan Wenzel-Halls

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Based on the pedigree of their squad, we expect Melbourne Victory to condemn Brisbane Roar to their second straight defeat of the season.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 2-0 Brisbane Roar