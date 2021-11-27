Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Melbourne Victory take on Brisbane Roar on Sunday. The two teams have made contrasting starts to their campaigns and will want to win this game.

Brisbane Roar are in 11th place in the A-League standings and have not been at their best so far. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Melbourne City last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Melbourne Victory, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table and have improved this season. The hosts edged Western United to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result in this fixture.

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory have a good record against Brisbane Roar and have won 23 out of 50 matches played between the two sides. Brisbane Roar have managed 18 victories against Melbourne Victory and will need to step up in this match.

The previous game between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 5-2 victory for Brisbane Roar. Melbourne Victory struggled on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: W

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: L

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar Team News

Melbourne Victory have a point to prove

Melbourne Victory

Matt Acton and Matthew Spiranovic are currently injured and remain the only absentees for Melbourne Victory this weekend. The hosts have revamped their squad and will need to step up this season.

Injured: Matt Acton, Matthew Spiranovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar have a point to prove

Brisbane Roar

Nikola Mileusnic has recovered from a spate of injuries this year and will be available for selection. Brisbane Roar have no discernible injury concerns going into this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar Predicted XI

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ivan Kelava Jason Davidson, Roderick Miranda, Jason Geria, Brendan Hamill; Leigh Broxham, Raimon Vidal; Nick D’Agostino, Chris Ikonomidis, Ben Folami; Jake Brimmer

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Macklin Freke; Corey Brown, Tom Aldred, Scott Neville, Jack Hingert; Jay O'Shea, Ville Matti Steinman; Kai Trewin, Rahmat Akbari, Nikola Mileusnic; Cyrus Dehmie

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Brisbane Roar have had a particularly busy transfer window this year and will need to rely on their young talents to compete this season. The away side has troubled Melbourne Victory in the past and will need to step up this weekend.

Melbourne Victory endured a miserable A-League campaign last season and have made amends to their squad this year. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 1-1 Brisbane Roar

