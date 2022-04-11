Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The Australian A-League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Melbourne Victory welcome Brisbane Roar to the AAMI Park on Tuesday.

Anthony Popovic’s men are on a three-game winning streak and will seek to pick up a fourth consecutive A-League victory for the first time since 2018.

Melbourne Victory maintained their impressive run of results as they claimed a 3-0 victory over rivals Melbourne City on Saturday. They head into Tuesday’s game unbeaten in nine games. This fine form has seen Victory rise to third place in the A-League table, with 34 points from 20 games.

Meanwhile, Brisbane Roar failed to make it two wins from two as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Western Sydney Wanderers. That followed a 2-0 win over Newcastle Jets on April 3 that saw their three-game losing streak come to an end.

With 21 points from 20 games, the Roar are tenth in the standings, level on points with second-bottom Western Sydney Wanderers.

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar Head-To-Head

With 24 wins from the last 51 meetings between the two teams, Melbourne Victory head into Tuesday’s game with a clear upper hand in this fixture. The Roar have picked up 18 wins in this period.

Melbourne Victory Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D.

Brisbane Roar Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-L.

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar Team News

Melbourne Victory

The hosts remain without Matt Acton and Robbie Kruse, who have both been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Matt Acton, Robbie Kruse.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Brisbane Roar

Connor Chapman is recuperating from an injury, while Tom Aldred will miss out through suspension after receiving his marching orders against Western Sydney Wanderers.

Injured: Connor Chapman.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Tom Aldred.

Unavailable: None.

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar Predicted XIs

Melbourne Victory (4-2-3-1): Ivan Kelava; Jason Geria, Roderick Miranda, Matthew Spiranovic, Jason Geria; Joshua Brilliante, Leigh Broxham; Ben Folami, Jake Brimmer, Marco Rojas; Nicholas D’Agostino.

Brisbane Roar (4-4-2): Jordan Holmes; Kai Trewin, Scott Neville, Anton Mlinaric, Jack Hingert; Nicholas Olsen, Alex Parsons, Jay O'Shea, Henry Hore; Jesse Daley, Dehmie Cyrus.

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Melbourne Victory have enjoyed a fine spell in recent weeks, claiming five wins and four draws in their last nine games. They face an inconsistent Brisbane Roar side, who have managed just one win on the road all season. Melbourne Victory could cruise to a comfortable win.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 2-0 Brisbane Roar.

