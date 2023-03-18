Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19, 2023

Melbourne Victory entertain Central Coast Mariners at AAMI Park in the A-League on Sunday (March 19).

The hosts remain rooted to the bottom of the table with seven games remaining. Melbourne could leap to mid-table if they finish strongly, but their campaign seems to have gone off the rails. They have suffered 11 defeats in 19 games, winning five and drawing three.

Big V finished second behind Melbourne City in the regular season last term. They made the semifinals of the final series before crashing out against Western United.

Central Coast, meanwhile ,got the better of Melbourne Victory 2-1 in their last league encounter at the Industree Group Stadium. It’s a must-win mission for the visitors, as they sit third, level on 31 points with Western Sydney Wanderers and Wellington Phoenix. Central Coast are eying the top spot, which is nine points away, so they can’t afford to lose at AAMI Park.

Mariners won their last league contest against Macarthur 4-0 – their second win in five games. They have one win in their last three away games. Jason Cummings is expected to deliver for his side; he's second in the league’s scoring charts with 14 strikes.

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Melbourne have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five clashes with Central Coast.

The hosts have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five clashes with Central Coast at home.

Melbourne have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games.

The visitors have won once, drawn once and lost twice in their last five road games.

Melbourne have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games, while Central Coast have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Melbourne Victory – L-L-D-W-L; Central Coast – W-L-D-D-W

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Jake Brimmer remains sidelined with injury, while Nani is recovering from ligament damage. Bruno Fornaroli has contributed five goals.

Meanwhile, Jason Cummings will have much of the job cut out for him following the suspension of his striking partner Beni Nkololo. Central Coast are expected to come out on top based on their stronger recent form.

Prediction: Melbourne 1-2 Central Coast

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Central Coast

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Melbourne to score first – No

Poll : 0 votes