Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025

Melbourne Victory welcome Central Coast Mariners to the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in the A-League on Saturday. Melbourne have won eight of their 19 games and are sixth in the league table with 30 points, nine more than the Mariners.

The hosts are unbeaten in three games, drawing the last two.. They drew 1-1 with Brisbane Roar in their previous league outing last week. Kasey Bos scored his first league goal of the campaign, equalising in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Central Coast, meanwhile, are winless in eight games across competitions. They suffered their fourth consecutive defeat last week, falling to a 3-1 home loss to Western United.

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 59 times across competitions, including friendlies, with Melbourne leading 26-16..

Melbourne have lost one of their last six league games, keeping three clean sheets.

Central Coast are unbeaten in four A-League away games, playing three consecutive draws.

Melbourne are unbeaten in three home games, winning two without conceding.

The Victory have failed to score in two of their last three meetings against the Mariners.

The Mariners are unbeaten in five meetings against Melbourne, winning two. The finalists from last season drew goalless in their campaign opener in Octobe4.

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Melbourne have lost one of their nine A-League home games. They have lost one of their last four home meetings against Central Coast, keeping two clean sheets.

Jack Duncan remains sidelined following a concussion, so Mitchell Langerak is expected to start between the sticks.

The Mariners, meanwhile, have endured a poor run of form, suffering four consecutive defeats. They are winless in six league games, conceding 12 times.

Melbourne head into the match in better form and considering their impressive home record in the fixture, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Melbourne 2-1 Central Coast

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Melbourne to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

