Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

Central Coast Mariners are back in action in the A-League this weekend as they take on Melbourne Victory on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to step up in this fixture.

Melbourne Victory are in sixth place in the A-League standings and have slumped after a poor start to their campaign. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Western Sydney Wanderers last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far. The Mariners played out a 1-1 draw against Perth Glory in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory have an excellent record against Central Coast Mariners and have won 24 out of 48 matches played between the two teams. Central Coast Mariners have managed 11 victories against Melbourne Victory and will want to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the Australia Cup final and ended in a 2-1 victory for Melbourne Victory. Central Coast Mariners squandered a few chances on the day and will need to be clinical this weekend.

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-D-D

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: D-D-L-L-W

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners Team News

Melbourne Victory have a few injury concerns

Melbourne Victory

Matthew Spiranovic has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection. Roderick Miranda is carrying a knock and might not feature in this game against the Mariners this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Roderick Miranda

Unavailable: None

Central Coast Mariners need to win this game

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners also have no fitness issues at the moment and will need to field their strongest team this weekend. The Mariners are unlikely to make drastic changes to their lineup for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Acton; Aisen Ishak, Leigh Broxham, Edmond Lupancu, Stefan Nigro; Joshua Brilliante, Jay Barnett; Robbie Kruse, Jake Brimmer, Lleyton Brooks; Francesco Margiotta

Melbourne Victory @gomvfc On this day 15 years ago we won our first A-League Championship! On this day 15 years ago we won our first A-League Championship! 🏆 https://t.co/7O0uuc7fLy

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jacob Farrell, Kye Rowles, Lewis Miller, Storm Roux; Max Balard, Oliver Bozanic, Beni N'Kololo, Josh Nisbet; Marco Urena, Moresche

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

Central Coast Mariners have blown hot and cold so far this season and will need to find some consistency in the coming weeks. The Mariners have failed to justify their potential so far and will need to work hard to improve their standing in the league table.

Melbourne Victory have suffered three defeats on the trot since their cup triumph and cannot afford another debacle this weekend. Central Coast Mariners are in better form at the moment and hold the upper hand in this match.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 0-2 Central Coast Mariners

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi