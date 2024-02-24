Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2024

Melbourne Victory and Central Coast Mariners battle for three points in an Australian A League matchday 18 clash on Sunday (February 25).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 comeback win over Western United at the same venue in midweek. All three goals came after the break, with Daniel Penha giving Western the lead at the hour mark.

However, a dramatic end to the game saw Damien Da Silva score a brace (both assisted by Damien Da Silva) in injury time as Melbourne completed the comeback.

Central Coast, meanwhile, claimed a 3-2 extra-time win at Macarthur FC in the AFC Cup Round of 16. Angel Torres and Ulises Davila scored late goals to force extra time.

Lachlan Rose put the the Bulls ahead two minutes into extra time, but Mikael Doka and Ronald Barcellos scored to help Central Coast book a last-eight date with Odisha FC.

The Mariners now turn their focus to the league, where their last game was a 1-0 home win over Western Sydney Wanderers.

That left them in second spot on 31 points, joint-level with third-placed Melbourne Victory.

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast head-to-head and key numbers

This will be the 52nd meeting between the two sides. Melbourne lead 25-11.

Their most recent clash in January 2024 when they cancelled each other out in a 1-1 stalemate.

Fifteen of their last 17 head-to-head games have had goals at both ends.

Six of Melbourne's last seven league games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Central Coast's last five league games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Five of Melbourne's last seven league games have ended in a stalemate.

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Prediction

Goal difference is all that separates the two sides, highlighting how closely matched they have been throughout the campaign.

Melbourne's victory over Western United ended their six-game winless run, and they will look to build on that.

Central Coast, meanwhile, have won their last three games and have lost just one of their last 18 games across competitions, winning 12.

The two sides have shared the spoils in both games this season. Expect the trend to continue in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Melbourne 1-1 Central Coast

Melbourne Victory vs Central Coast Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals