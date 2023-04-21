Melbourne Victory welcome Macarthur to AAMI Park for a matchday 25 fixture in the A-League on Sunday (April 23).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Western Sydney Wanderers. Brandon Borello and Amor Layouni scored either side of Nishan Velupillay to inspire their side to all three points.

Macarthur, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at Newcastle Jets in their last outing. All three goals came in the second half. A dramatic injury time saw Bachana Arabuli equalise in the second minute after Matthew Jurman's 79th-minute opener. There was still time for Brandon O'Neill to score the winner with practically the last kick of the game.

The defeat left the Bulls in 11th place in the standings, having garnered 26 points from 24 games. Melbourne, meanwhile, sit at the bottom of the standings, making this clash a battle of the bottom two.

Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides, with Melbourne leading 3-2.

Their most recent meeting in December 2022 saw Melbourne claim a 1-0 away win.

Macarthur are on a five-game winless run, alternating between a loss and a draw.

Four of their five meetings have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Macarthur's last seven league games have produced at least three goals, while their last six have had goals at both ends.

Five of Melbourne's last seven home games have had both teams scoring.

Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur Prediction

There's little to choose from between the two sides, and they occupy the bottom two spots in the standings.

Both sides are yet to draw against the other, but goals have been a constant fixture in their meetings. Melbourne have been more consistent, with Macarthur having gone five games without a league win.

Melbourne enter the game as the favoyrites, and the big V have won their last three games with Macarthur. They should continue that run with a narrow win.

Prediction: Melbourne 2-1 Macarthur

Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Melbourne to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

